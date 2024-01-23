Compass Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 312.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 267,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 202,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 244.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 181,239 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after buying an additional 167,667 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,331,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. 193,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

