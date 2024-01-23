Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,084 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

