Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 50,952 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 4.4% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $72,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,470,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,521,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,144. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.