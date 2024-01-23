Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.0% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $32,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 155,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,140 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. 1,051,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,580. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

