Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 192,024 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 217,624 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

