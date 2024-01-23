Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Rose Park Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Rose Park Advisors LLC lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,071,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766,849 shares during the quarter. Coupang makes up approximately 100.0% of Rose Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rose Park Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Coupang worth $69,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $787,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,006,290 shares of company stock valued at $461,800,170. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,876. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.