Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of American Battery Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Battery Technology during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

NASDAQ ABAT traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,182. American Battery Technology has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28.

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

