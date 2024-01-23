Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 151.1% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XJH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 14,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

