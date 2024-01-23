Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.49. 128,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.