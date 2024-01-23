Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.21. The company had a trading volume of 574,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,923. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

