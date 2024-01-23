O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 112,008 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $21.83 on Tuesday, hitting $1,014.11. 168,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,079. The company has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,039.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $966.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $946.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

