Latigo Investments LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Latigo Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 4.3% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 108,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,055. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

