ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 3.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH remained flat at $12.82 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,045,670. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

