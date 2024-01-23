iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,850. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

