Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $192.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.94. 546,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,627. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

