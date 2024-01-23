Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aemetis from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

AMTX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 276,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.17. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

