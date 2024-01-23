Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

DVN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,886,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,123. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

