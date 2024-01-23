Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

PLUG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,511,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,313,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

