Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $13.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 62.70% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. 1,170,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $376.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

