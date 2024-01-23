Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Raised by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.06. 520,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

