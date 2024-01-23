Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 5,216,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 7,371,753 shares.The stock last traded at $155.22 and had previously closed at $147.86.

The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 309,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,480,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 320,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $364.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

