D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 536 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

