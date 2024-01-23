D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

WMB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,172. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

