D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 290,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

