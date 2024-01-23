D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tesla Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,422,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,800,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.07 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Proctor & Gamble: a trend-following signal for income investors
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Three defensive stocks to hedge your risks this year
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.