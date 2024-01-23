D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.10. The stock had a trading volume of 59,422,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,800,398. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.07 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $667.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

