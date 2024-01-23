MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 83.0% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.8% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Eaton by 3,435.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ETN traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, reaching $240.73. 530,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $246.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

