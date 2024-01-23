MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $4,675,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,055,146. The company has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.