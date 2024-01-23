D.B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,916. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

