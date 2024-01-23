D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 216 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.31. 1,422,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,278. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $241.40. The firm has a market cap of $338.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

