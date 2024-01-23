Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PANW stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.77. 1,034,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,986. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.