Certuity LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.83. The stock had a trading volume of 409,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.49. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

