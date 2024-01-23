Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.14. The stock had a trading volume of 884,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.99. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $242.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.