iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,577. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

