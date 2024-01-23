Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,443 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,023. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

