Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,443 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2024

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,023. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.