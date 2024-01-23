SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.7% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,692,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $187.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

