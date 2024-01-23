Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up about 0.8% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

SPYX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,075. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

