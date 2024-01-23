Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,589. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

