Fortis Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,692,000 after buying an additional 182,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.55. 203,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,533. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

