Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cercano Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.33.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,926. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.02 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

