Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.38. The company had a trading volume of 117,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,382. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

