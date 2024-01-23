Blume Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after buying an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,896,000 after buying an additional 5,099,553 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.34. 517,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,881. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

