WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $33.34 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $33.34 million and approximately $242,918.27 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00164777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014490 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.