Mdex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.95 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $59.96 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

