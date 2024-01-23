Blume Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 760,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

