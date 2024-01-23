Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,503.60. The company had a trading volume of 85,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,362.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,133.07. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,289.69 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

