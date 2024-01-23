Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.34 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $359.92 million and $7.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 363,343,534 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

