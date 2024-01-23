Liquity USD Market Cap Achieves $148.15 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $148.15 million and $2.20 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 148,010,700 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

