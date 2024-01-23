Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,060 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,060 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $710,894,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,714,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,093,000 after buying an additional 1,035,856 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,901,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,089,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,741,000 after buying an additional 222,572 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 20,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,524. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

