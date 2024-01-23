Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned 4.21% of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4,317.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

