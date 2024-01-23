Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 84,230 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10,528.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 53,652 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter.

DFCF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. 135,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

